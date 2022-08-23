HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you excited about the upcoming launch of the Artemis I mission? The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is hosting a party to celebrate NASA’s return to the Moon.

The Space Launch System is expected to blast into orbit on August 29. The Rocket Center team will be streaming NASA’s official live broadcast on their giant 34.5-foot screen in the Davidson Center under the original Moon rocket, the Saturn V.

The launch window is currently set from 7:33 a.m. – 9:33 a.m. The party doors will open at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The event is free to attend, but you may want to reserve a spot ahead of time as seating is limited. Click here for details.

NASA says the main objectives of this unmanned flight are to test the Orion heat shield and to fly the SLS for the first time as a fully integrated rocket.