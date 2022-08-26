HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Boeing has long been a juggernaut in space travel. But piercing through the atmosphere to shoot for the moon once again is no small task — it’s Huntsville engineers who help make it happen.

“A lot of those that were the ones that gave the Space Launch System [SLS] its shape, its form, and its design is from the Huntsville team, right?” said Engineering Manager Zully Casanova. “And a lot of us from Florida and the Philly design folks – we all work with the Huntsville design teams to be able to make sure that we can design this rocket and make sure that this rocket meets all of the requirements, and is safe and it’s accurate, and that it’s first-time quality.”

Taking from lessons of the Apollo missions — Casanova says Boeing wants to keep perfecting its designs as the Artemis missions evolve.

“Not only will it be going to the moon, which is what we’re doing with the launch next week to go around the moon, but this will be the rocket that will take us to Mars,” Casanova continued. “And that is new and that is different, and that is the unknown for us.”

The Boeing designs that we see on the 39b launchpad are the SLS’s core stage, which includes the liquid hydrogen tank, the avionics, and electronics tank, the oxygen tank, and the forward skirt housing all the computers and cameras.

And when Artemis I launches…

“You should expect to see a team hard at work – a team hard at work excited, anxious, and so happy that this day is here,” Casanova concluded. “So I am sure you’re going to see a lot of excitement, a lot of adrenaline, a lot of happy faces, and just a lot of work being accomplished that day.”