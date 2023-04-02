HOUSTON, TX (WHNT) — NASA is preparing to make another step in the Artemis Program, unveiling the astronauts for Artemis II.

The space agency, along with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), plans to announce the team for the spaceflight mission during an event at 10 p.m. Monday at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Ellington Field in Houston.

The four astronauts, three from NASA and one from the CSA, will venture around the moon aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft during Artemis II. NASA says the mission will be the first crewed flight test on its path to creating a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface.

The event will be streamed on NASA’s website here.

NASA said Artemis II will be the first crewed mission aboard its foundation human deep space capabilities namely the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems needed to launch them. The 10-day mission will test and stress Orion’s life-support system to prove the capabilities and techniques needed to live and work in deep space.

NASA said Artemis II will build off the successful Artemis I mission which launched an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on its own trip around the moon.