When the launch happens, it will be streamed in the live player above.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (WHNT) — NASA is gearing up for the long-awaited launch of Artemis I.

The launch was originally planned for Monday but was pushed back last week to Wednesday at 12:04 a.m. local time because of Hurricane Nicole.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The rocket weathered that storm on the launch pad though NASA administrator Jim Free said only minor damage from the storm, including a tear in an engine rain cover.

The launch is still expected to take place within its two-hour launch window, though NASA has said that a crew had arrived on the launch pad at 9:12 p.m. to address what the agency called a small hydrogen leak.

NASA said it has historically sent crews to the launch pad to conduct similar inspections in the past as needed.

The agency said the crew will enter the base of the mobile launcher to tighten connections to ensure the hydrogen valve used to replenish the rockets core stage remain tight.

News 19 will be on hand to provide the latest details of the launch.