CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) – The launch team is in place and the countdown started in NASA’s fourth attempt at a wet dress rehearsal for the Space Launch System (SLS).

The SLS has been in development since 2011 and has never flown to space. The purpose of the wet dress rehearsal is to fully fuel the rocket and take it through a launch countdown up until 10 seconds before liftoff. The rocket will not be launching during the test.

The launch team arrived at their stations inside the Launch Control Center at the Kennedy Space Center around 4 p.m. Saturday and the countdown began at 4:30 p.m. The team will spend the next several hours filling the water tank for the sound suppression system and powering up all of the rocket’s components.

The three previous attempts at a wet dress rehearsal were stopped early due to issues with the ground systems at the launch pad, a faulty helium valve in the upper stage of the 330-foot rocket and a hydrogen leak.

This rocket will be used for the first mission of the Artemis program, which will fly an uncrewed mission to orbit the moon and return the Orion capsule home safely.

If everything goes well in the two-day test, NASA officials said they hope to launch Artemis I sometime in August.

NASA will stream live footage of the rocket on Launch Pad 39B throughout the test and is scheduled to have commentary during fueling operations on Monday, June 20 at 6 a.m.

News 19 will continue to update this article as the countdown continues.