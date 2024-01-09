(WHNT) – If you’ve been curious about what’s next in the world of space exploration – NASA will be holding a teleconference Tuesday.

Audio of the briefing will stream live on NASA’s website beginning at 12:30 p.m. central.

In addition to NASA administrator Bill Nelson, agency participants will include representatives from the “Moon to Mars” program and industry partners.

NASA says it has continued to learn from the Artemis I flight test and has made significant progress toward Artemis III.

