CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) – NASA’s newest rocket will be launching later than expected.

Due to an issue with Engine 3 on the Space Launch System core stage, NASA decided to scrub (cancel) the launch at 7:36 a.m. CT.

The first of two backup launch windows is this Friday, September 2 from 11:48 a.m.-1:48 p.m. CT. Artemis I’s 42-day mission would be shortened to 39 days if launched during this window.

If the mission launches during the second backup window, Monday, September 5 between 4:12 and 5:43 p.m. CT, Artemis I will be on a 42-day mission.

The team worked three issues during Monday morning’s attempt. Besides the Engine 3 issue, teams were also working on what was thought to be a crack in one of the core stage’s tanks. Ice had formed on the rocket, alerting teams to the issue. However, engineers discovered air had seeped into a seam between the foam protection on the core stage and was being chilled by being close to the super chilled propellant in the tank. Because the air had not breached the tank itself, engineers declared the issue resolved.

During fueling operations early Monday morning, two liquid hydrogen leaks were detected, however, those issues were resolved.

Specifically, the issue with Engine 3 was a conditioning issue. Conditioning is a standard procedure in which controllers increase pressure on the core stage tanks to bleed some super chilled propellant to the engines, chilling them down to the proper temperature range for startup.

Artemis I is an uncrewed test flight, slated to send the Orion crew capsule into orbit around the moon and gathering data ahead of a crewed mission. If Artemis I is successful, Artemis II could launch as soon as 2024. This crewed test flight will send four astronauts on a lunar fly-by of the Moon (similar to Apollo 10), with Artemis III – scheduled for as soon as 2025 – putting the first woman on the Moon, as well as being the first mission to explore the Moon’s south pole.