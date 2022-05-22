(WHNT) — After multiple delays and weeks of repairs, Artemis I is now slated for a wet dress rehearsal in June, according to NASA.

On Friday, NASA said the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft would return to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in early June for its next wet dress rehearsal attempt. The last attempt at a wet dress rehearsal was in April.

A wet dress rehearsal is called “wet” because it’s a testing of the liquid propellant components like liquid nitrogen and oxygen.

NASA officials said it had solved many of the issues found with the last wet dress rehearsal, including a liquid hydrogen system leak, interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) gaseous helium system check valve and support hardware, modifying the ICPS umbilical purge boots, and confirming no weather-related issues at the launch pad.

According nasa.gov, officials plan for the next wet dress rehearsal to happen 14 days after the rocket returns to the pad.

For the latest on the Artemis I mission, click here.