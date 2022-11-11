CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) — The long-awaited Artemis I launch, which has been pushed back several times for various reasons, is set to launch on Wednesday.

The most recent delay was due to Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall in Florida on November 10. NASA officials decided to leave the rocket on the launchpad during the storm.

NASA administrator Jim Free said there was some minor damage sustained during the storm, including a tear in an engine rain cover, but overall, it weathered the storm.

There are other issues, like added moisture in some areas, but ground crews are working to correct those issues for a Wednesday launch.

The top of the launch structure did see winds of up to 100 miles per hour, but Artemis I and the structure stood strong.

As of Friday evening, Artemis I is still set to launch on Wednesday, with the two-hour launch window opening at 12:04 a.m.

The backup option is a Saturday, Nov. 19 launch if conditions are still not favorable for Wednesday’s launch.

If Artemis I launches on Wednesday, the rocket would return to Earth on December 11.