NASA says America’s next-generation rocket has finished testing at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Monday’s wet dress rehearsal, the fourth attempt, will be the final one. NASA said the agency reviewed data gathered during the rehearsal and determined testing is complete. The agency plans to roll the Space Launch System and Orion crew capsule back to the Vehicle Assembly Building next week for launch preparations. While in the VAB, engineers will also repair a hydrogen leak that paused the wet dress rehearsal.

NASA officials will be discussing the wet dress rehearsal, rollback plans, and the leak repair during a media teleconference at 10 a.m. Friday. Artemis I is slated for an August launch, but the agency said a firm date will be announced after hardware associated with the leak is replaced.