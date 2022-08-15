CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) – NASA’s newest rocket will be heading to the launch pad sooner than expected.

Monday, NASA announced the Space Launch System will roll to Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39B Tuesday evening, August 16. Originally, the rocket was supposed to roll out to the pad on Aug. 18.

The rocket will make the four-mile journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Pad 39B at a snail’s pace – just one mile per hour.

The targeted launch date for the uncrewed Artemis I mission remains the same – Aug. 29. Liftoff is scheduled for 7:33 a.m. CDT. Should Artemis I not launch in August, there are two backup dates: Sept. 2 and 5.

The 42-day mission will test all the systems aboard the next-generation rocket and Orion spacecraft, bringing the U.S. one step closer to putting the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface.

