CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) – NASA officials have announced they will be rolling the Artemis I rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) after three unsuccessful attempts at fully fueling the rocket.

The first attempt was stopped after fans failed to pressurize the rocket enough to begin fueling, while during the second attempt a hand valve was not placed into the open position before the start of the test.

Between the second and third attempts, a helium valve inside the upper stage of the 322-foot rocket was discovered to be faulty and the test was postponed. Crews decided the test could meet its objectives without fueling the upper stage and tried again.

In that final attempt to fuel the Space Launch System (SLS) with super-cold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, there was a small leak discovered in the tail service mast umbilical of the mobile launcher while liquid hydrogen was being loaded.

NASA officials said the decision was made to roll the Artemis I rocket back to the VAB to make the repairs to the helium valve and do further leak testing while an off-site supplier of gaseous nitrogen, needed for the test, made system upgrades.

Blackwell-Thompson said there are three options crews will explore while the rocket is in the VAB.

The first is what she called a “VAB quick turn” which includes fixing the helium check valve in the upper stage and the small leak on the tail service mast umbilical.

The second option would involve more work getting the vehicle ready for flight while still completing a wet dress rehearsal. After the test, the rocket would then be returned to the VAB, last preparations made and then a launch day set.

The final option involved getting the Artemis I rocket completely ready for flight in the VAB before rolling it out to the launchpad for the test and then keeping it on the pad for launch.

Crews will spend the next several days going over all of their options before announcing new dates and procedures. Repairs are expected to take weeks.

The latest plan is to start moving the rocket back to the building on Tuesday, April 25.