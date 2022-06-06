CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) – The Artemis I moon rocket arrived back at the launchpad Monday morning for another attempt at a wet dress rehearsal.

The rocket started to roll out of the Vehicle Assembly Building around 11:10 p.m. Sunday to make the eight-hour, four-mile journey to Launchpad 39B. It arrived at 7:20 a.m. Monday.

This will be NASA’s latest attempt at the wet dress, the final test before setting a launch date for the uncrewed Artemis I mission. Crews will take the rocket through a mock launch, including fully fueling the rocket and taking the launch team through an almost complete countdown.

NASA’s last attempts in April showed issues with a variety of ground systems including hydrogen leaks and an issue with a helium check valve on the second stage of the Space Launch System rocket.

Teams spend the next two weeks preparing the rocket for the wet dress and expect to begin fueling the rocket on June 19.