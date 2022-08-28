As the rocket won’t wait for anyone Monday morning, be sure to know the parking situation ahead of time, and try to carpool. (WHNT Photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – While hundreds of thousands descend upon the Florida coast this weekend to witness Monday’s launch, thousands are expected to pack the U.S. Space & Rocket Center as well.

“We’re expecting 3,000 people to join us here in the Saturn V Hall to watch this incredible launch of the Space Launch System and the Artemis I mission,” Pam Ammons of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center told News 19 Friday.

Chairs will be lined up all the way down the inside of the Davidson Center for Space Exploration to squeeze in enough people for the NASA TV live stream of the hopeful launch, proving that even though the launch is in Florida, Huntsville remains a place to be during the new NASA space age.

“We have people coming from all over the place,” Ammons said. “We even have some zip codes coming from Boston.”

“There’s so much going on in space exploration right now. This is taking a whole other level because this is a program that’s been in development for a long time, and we’ve not launched anything even close to the power of this rocket in more than 50 years.”

As the rocket won’t wait for anyone Monday morning, be sure to know the parking situation ahead of time and try to carpool, Ammons warns.

“This is so that we can reduce the number of cars and make the available parking as accessible as possible. We also, courtesy of our good friends at Calhoun Community College, are going to be able to use their parking areas for overflow parking that morning. And with that, we will be running shuttle buses continuously from the Calhoun parking lot to the rocket center. On-site parking will be first-come-first-serve.”