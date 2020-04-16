Team Redstone: Over half Redstone Arsenal COVID-19 cases have recovered

REDSTONE, Ala. – Redstone leaders confirmed more than half of their COVID-19 cases have recovered, during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday.

“Based on Redstone Arsenal and the number of COVID-19 cases that were initially reported, more than half of the COVID-19 cases here that we’re tracking have already recovered,” said Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander COL Kelsey Smith. “That doesn’t mean that this isn’t serious, but it does mean the majority of folks that have come in contact with COVID-19 here at Redstone Arsenal have already begun their recovery.”

Fox Army Health Center Commander, COL Anthony Meador, said he believes following the governor’s orders has worked.

“As a good metric, our testing is down. Which means that, based on either exposure, or travel, or spread, our behaviors are working and the testing is down. We’re seeing a very dramatic decrease in testing, so that’s a good news story for everyone out there,” Meador said.

Meador said they prefer not to provide masks to people due to limited resources. He encourages everyone to follow DoD guidance and wear a mask when coming in for an appointment or service.

Meador said they made a color-coded chart with information on services Fox Army Health is and isn’t currently providing.