Teacher gives inside look at distance learning, virtual lessons from home

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Teachers and students are learning from a distance, something that’s never been done before statewide.

During teacher appreciation week, WHNT News 19 caught up with a Madison County Schools teacher to discuss how virtual lessons are going.

Ashley Ford is a Pre-K teacher at Harvest Elementary. She says distance learning has been an adjustment for everyone.

“At the beginning, we just thought it was going to be so temporary and we just did the best we could to dig in,” says Ford.

Ford said she created a classroom at her house to look like her classroom at school.

“What we’ve tried to do and tried to create for them was just some sense of normalcy and routine. So each morning at 9 a.m. they can log in to the computer with their parent’s help and we try to have what we call our morning meeting,” Ford said.

What she thought would be temporary, turned permanent. She now looks forward to logging on each morning to visit with her students.

“Getting to see their smiles every day is truly the highlight of my day,” she said.

But teaching online comes with challenges, and for her, it’s keeping students engaged.

“Our lessons are about 20 minutes. Based off the age of my students, that’s about the threshold of their attention,” Ford said.

She said using props and songs helps to keep the little ones in her class focused.

“It’s not how we intended on ending the year together. You know I miss the hugs and I miss seeing them,” Ford said.

She is proud of how well her students and their families are adapting.

“I’m really pleased with how its happened under the circumstances.”

Ford said the positive in all of this is that she’s grown closer to her student’s families. She looks forward to finishing the school year strong.