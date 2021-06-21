TBI to hold briefing Monday afternoon to address ongoing search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plans to hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. Monday regarding the ongoing search for missing child Summer Wells.

According to a tweet from the TBI, the media briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church on Lone Star Road.

#TNAMBERAlert: A media briefing will be held this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET to provide an update in the ongoing search for Summer Wells. The location will be at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, located at 7659 Lone Star Rd. pic.twitter.com/kEIDMwybTj — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 21, 2021

As of Monday, the TBI has received 150 tips in the search for Summer Wells, a 5-year-old girl from Rogersville who was first reported missing on Tuesday, June 15. A statewide Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday, June 16.

Search teams have been out looking for Summer Wells since she was reported missing.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Summer Wells’ father describes evening of 5-year-old’s disappearance

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

