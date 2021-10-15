TBI searches for fugitive wanted on charges of first-degree murder

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) asks for the public’s help in finding a man on their “Most Wanted” list.

Benjamin Jermaine Sowell, 40, is wanted by the Columbia Police Department and the TBI.

Sowell is 5’05” tall, weighs around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Charges for Sowell include first-degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The TBI warns that Sowell should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Sowell’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Benjamin Sowell’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) or 931-560-1670.