WATCH LIVE: TBI confirms remains believed to be of Evelyn Boswell found at family member’s home

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

MEDIA: The SCSO and the TBI will hold a media briefing at 11:15 p.m. (ET) at the Sullivan Justice Center located at 140 Blountville Bypass. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/VSvT9apPvn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2020

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the home of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. Tommy Boswell Sr., Evelyn’s grandfather, lives at the home.

“During the search, authorities discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification.”

A news conference has been scheduled for 11:15 p.m.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.