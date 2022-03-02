HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) spokesperson Leslie Earhart told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the small-scale, planned searches in the Beech Creek community over the past three days have not yielded any updates in the Summer Wells case.

Crews with the TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) swept through Hawkins County in an effort to locate missing Summer, a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her Ben Hill Road home on June 15, 2021.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told News Channel 11 in a Tuesday interview that “no stone’s left unturned” as K-9s assist teams through dense thickets and overgrown fields.

On Wednesday, crews “[finished] up searching the points of interest,” Earhart stated to News Channel 11. She revealed the agency does not yet have future searches planned, but that would change if any developments in the case arise.

Earhart added crews would also schedule future searches if investigators ever felt that specific areas should be revisited. She said continuing the search on Thursday would depend on whether teams finish this week’s small-scale search on Wednesday.

As crews worked to uncover any findings in the missing child case, Summer’s grandmother, Candus Harer, spoke on-camera for the first time since Summer disappeared nearly nine months ago.

Harer recalled the day Summer was last seen after helping her Harer and Candus Bly, Summer’s mother, repot cactus plants. The ongoing AMBER Alert for Summer lists the following details:

Age: 6

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3 feet

Weight: 40 pounds

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the HCSO at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.