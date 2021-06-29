TBI issues statewide Amber Alert for Memphis baby after his mother is murdered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police and the TBI are looking for a 7-month-old baby boy after his mother was shot to death Sunday.

Police said the baby’s mother was dropped off at the Regional One Medical Center with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Braylen Clark

Barry Medlock

They believe Braylen Hunter Clark is with his biological father, Barry Medlock.

The TBI has issued a statewide Amber Alert for the child. MPD has also issued a warrant for second-degree murder for Medlock.

Braylen was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He is about 27″ long, weighs 18 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Medlock is 26 years old.

🚨#TNAMBERAlert🚨 A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark. He was last seen Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. He is believed to be with his non-custodial father. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/SE0IqaiRwE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2021

If you see Medlock or the baby, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.