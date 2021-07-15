Endangered Child Alert canceled after missing Perry County girl found safe

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A missing Perry County 10-year-old has been found safe, according to Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.

Investigators say Sapphire Robles was found just over two miles away from where she went missing through rough terrain. A search and rescue crew found her, and she will be checked out by emergency personnel.

UPDATE: Happy to report Sapphire has been located, and is safe.

Thank you to all for getting the word out so quickly!! pic.twitter.com/RniRwMEpBe — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 15, 2021

Robles was last seen Thursday morning in Lobelville, wearing a pink shirt and beige shorts. Investigators say she walked away from the Hinson Springs area with her two dogs, and her backpack was found in a wooded area.

An earlier report said Robles was 9-years-old, as reported by TBI. The family of Robles tells investigators she is actually 10-years-old.