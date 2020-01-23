Missing 12-year-old girl found safe in Nashville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has canceled an AMBER Alert issued for a 12-year-old girl from Chattanooga. Authorities confirm Lucy Lucas has been found safe in Nashville.

Previous Story:

TBI said Lucy was last seen at her home in Chattanooga, and they believe Lucy could possibly be in the Nashville area.

 

Share this story