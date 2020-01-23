Missing 12-year-old girl found safe in Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has canceled an AMBER Alert issued for a 12-year-old girl from Chattanooga. Authorities confirm Lucy Lucas has been found safe in Nashville.

UPDATE: Lucy Lucas has been safely recovered, after having been located in Nashville! Thank you for helping us to spread the word! 👍🏼#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/sKHce0cy9O — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 24, 2020

Previous Story:

TBI said Lucy was last seen at her home in Chattanooga, and they believe Lucy could possibly be in the Nashville area.

🚨 AMBER ALERT 🚨 We need your help to find 12 y/o Lucy Lucas, missing from Chattanooga. She could possibly be in the Nashville area. Take a look at this photo. If you know where Lucy Lucas is, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. And please RT. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/4n4r4qeTuT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 23, 2020