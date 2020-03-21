TBI investigating Franklin County, Tennessee officer-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating after officers shot and killed a pursuit suspect in Franklin County Friday night.

According to TBI, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy and Winchester Police Officer were involved in a pursuit with Larry Millraney, 39, after he shot into a house in Franklin County around 11:15 p.m. After he wrecked his car at Highway 130 and Old Estill Springs Road, TBI said Millraney tried to draw a gun, and officers opened fire, killing him.

TBI said no officers were injured and agents were working to gather evidence.