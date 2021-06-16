Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe debuts new app, gives away new Samsung phones

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will offer new Samsung phones as part of a new app launch this month. (Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe – Huntsville | Facebook.com)

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has released a major update to its app after a year of pandemic-induced closures boosted its amount of online orders.

The company says streamlining off-premises orders has become a top priority with the new app offering “curbside ‘I’m here’ messaging, gift card redemption, an in-app rewards program, and easy to navigate ordering.”

In addition to the new focus on online orders, the restaurant will give away free Samsung Galaxy Series A phones through a partnership with Pagemaster Mobile. Participants must join Taziki’s online rewards program, place at least one online order, and opt into two months of wireless service.

“More than any other industry during the past year, restaurants have evolved the most,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. “For Taziki’s operators, it is necessary to have an app complete with digital ordering and payment capability; for many consumers, it’s non-negotiable.”

Taziki’s will distribute the devices from now until the end of 2021. Sign up at www.tazikis.com/samsung to get started.