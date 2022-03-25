(WHTM) – Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Hall of Fame rock band Foo Fighters, has passed away, according to a statement from the band’s Twitter page. He was 50 years old.

The band’s statement released on Friday evening said Hawkins’s passing was “tragic and untimely and that his “musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever.”

A cause of death was not released and the band asked for privacy “in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after touring with Alanis Morissette and recently starred in the band’s movie “Studio 666.”

With Hawkins as their drummer, the Foo Fighters won 11 Grammys, their first coming in 2000 for their Learn to Fly music video. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021 during their first year of eligibility.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

According to the band’s website, the group was scheduled to perform in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25 as part of an international tour. Their next performance was scheduled for March 29 in Brazil, followed by a return to the United States in Memphis on April 29.

Hawkins is survived by his wife and three children.

This is a developing story.