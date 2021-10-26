Tarkett plant in Florence closing one department

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence manufacturing facility is closing one of its departments after the company purchased another manufacturer in Mexico.

Tarkett North America makes different types of flooring including vinyl composite tile (VCT) at their plant in Florence.

The company has bought Vinylasa, a manufacturer in Mexico City, that also makes VCT. According to Tarkett, they will be moving VCT manufacturing from the Florence facility to the Mexico plant by the start of 2022.

A Tarkett spokesperson said the Florence plant will continue to make Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and other products that are produced there. They also said there are no other changes planned for the Florence plant at this time.

The spokesperson said they are working to help impacted employees find job placements in other departments, so they don’t know exactly how many people will be without jobs.

Tarkett is also providing employees job placement, career counseling and Employee Assistance Program support.