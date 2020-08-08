Target has Disney pumpkin-decorating kits that don’t require any carving. (Target)

(CNN) – It may only be the beginning of August but some people are ready for all things fall– cooler temps, pretty leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything, and Halloween.

And with Halloween comes pumpkin carving, of course. love it or hate it– you know it can be a little (or a lot) messy.

So how about pumpkin carving without the carving?

Target is helping out– with kits inspired by your fave Disney characters complete with pieces to create each particular face.

All you have to do is line ’em up– push them into the pumpkin– and voila!

10 bucks or less and you’re pumpkin carving like a pro without making it such a process.