Target car seat trade-in returns in April

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Target’s semi-annual car seat trade-in program is back from April 5th-17th.

Old car seats can be brought to a local Target store and traded in for a 20% off coupon. The coupon can be used for a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby gear.

The 20% coupons can be used in store or online through May 1st.

The donated car seats will be recycled by Waste Management and turned into new products such as pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials. Since the first event in 2016, Target has recycled more than 1.1 million car seats or about 17 million pounds of plastic.

To find a participating store and more information, visit Target.com.