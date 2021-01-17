Tanner woman arrested and charged with promoting gambling

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – On Saturday the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searched 2 illegal gambling establishments and arrested a woman.

Judy Wilson, 69, was arrested and charged with promoting gambling. The LCSO is working on getting a warrant for a second suspect.

According to the LCSO, they seized over 60 machines and over $11,000 in cash at the 2 establishments. One located at 16328 Goode Rd, Tanner, AL, and the other at 19799 George Washington St., Tanner, AL.

Both places were given in notice in 2020 that their business operations were against the law.