Tanner man arrested after running from traffic stop

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A traffic stop turned into a foot chase Friday afternoon near the intersection of U.S 31 and Huntsville Browns Ferry Road.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Trooper stopped a car that was driving without a license plate. The car was being driven by Jerry Lee Lewis, 38, of Tanner.

Lewis ran from the car and the Trooper chased after him on foot.

Lewis was caught and is charged with resisting arrest, second – degree assault, and attempting to elude. These charges are in addition to an active felony warrant Lewis had for a probation violation with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.