LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Tanner High School officials have suspended athletic workouts until July 13th.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the suspension comes after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Debbie Kenyon says the student was last on campus on June 25th.

Kenyon says everyone in the athletic group was contacted and they will continue to monitor the situation and pass along updates as needed.