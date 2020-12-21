Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more with Derrick Henry running for 147 yards and a score as the Tennessee Titans moved closer to clinching their third playoff berth in four seasons by routing the Detroit Lions 46-25.

The Titans did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the divisional tiebreaker with two to play.

The Lions lost their second straight with interim coach Darrell Bevell even as quarterback Matthew Stafford played despite a rib injury.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry scores against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hands off to the running back Adrian Peterson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) breaks away from Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)