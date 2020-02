Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Indiana, a tanker carrying 4,000 gallons of jet fuel overturned and exploded on a major highway, shutting down both directions in the middle of rush hour Thursday night.

Smoke and fire covered the highway on both sides and even on the bridge above the highway.

The driver was near the truck when it exploded, but had already escaped the cab.

The driver sustained burns and was last reported to be in critical condition.