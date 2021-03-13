Tampa Bay Buccaneer returns home to visit with students after Super Bowl win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – From Austin High School to Pro Football’s biggest stage. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Josh Pearson came home to the 256 on Friday.

Pearson embodies what it means to be a hometown hero, yet again giving back to the community that raised him.

He was spent time with students over at McNair Junior High, hoping to show them that hard work and dedication can really get you places.

For Pearson, that place is Tampa Bay and after just one year in the league, he already has a Super Bowl ring. Not a bad rookie season for the Austin alum.

He said he’s not satisfied with that though, he is ready to get back to work, “Just get back to work. Get my chance to try and step on the field this year for the first time and just show them what I can do and take advantage of the opportunities. It’s been a learning experiment I’m used to playing I’m not used to sitting out so that was a big stage for me a big turn.”

Pearson said he hopes he can inspire someone to chase after their dreams, just like he did.