Talladega Superspeedway offering free laps to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine on site

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Drivers, start your engines.
On Saturday, the Talladega Superspeedway will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and testing site from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
All participants will be asked to review educational material about COVID-19 vaccine and sign a consent form. Vaccines will be administered by members of the Alabama National Guard, with a public health nurse present. After receiving the vaccine, people will wait 15 minutes to be observed for any rare allergic reactions.
Registration is not required, but encouraged.
As a special incentive, the track is offering people age 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated the thrill of driving their car or truck around the track twice.
Participants must be at least 19 years old with a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name, and vehicle insurance. There will also be a consent waiver to participate in taking the laps around the track. Participants 16 to 18 years old with a valid driver’s license must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form.