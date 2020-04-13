“Take What You Need, Leave What You Can:” New York couple gives back to community in unique way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple in New York has their front porch covered in items - not for a yard sale - but as a donation center.

They say it's a free market, offering canned goods, pet food, even books and movies. Scott Upham and Tammy Schuh say it started out as a small way to give back to their community, and in just a few weeks more people got involved and the market grew.

"Our slogan is 'take what you need and leave what you can' and basically anyone can come and take whatever they need," explained Upham.

They call their market the "Shoppe at Strathmore," named after the neighborhood.