‘Take the vaccines’: Trump booed by crowd in Cullman for encouraging vaccinations

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Even Trump himself isn’t off-limits from the boos of his rally attendees.

Former President Trump was booed at his own rally in Cullman Saturday after suggesting that members of the crowd should take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms,” he said. “You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend: Take the vaccines. I did it – it’s good.”

That message led to some boos from the crowd. Trump acknowledged the reaction and said if the vaccine does not work, he’ll alert Alabamians.

“That’s alright. You got your freedoms,” Trump told the crowd in Cullman. “But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. I’ll call Alabama and say, ‘Hey you know what?’ but it is working. But you do have your freedoms.”

Trump wasn’t the only speaker who faced a negative reaction from the crowd. Rep. Mo Brooks was also met with boos when he said the crowd should move on from claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

