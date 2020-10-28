Take a look at the new News 19 set

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — News 19 has a different look today.

We finished up our brand new set and debuted it Wednesday morning!

Since our last broadcast on our old set on Aug. 21, crews have been hard at work taking out the old set and putting together the new one.

The new set is big – it’s 15 and a half feet high at its tallest point and filled three trucks as it made its way to the Rocket City from Arkansas.

Some aspects of the new set include a moveable anchor desk and portable riser, as well as 65 monitors.

“I love our new monitor wall!” said News 19 anchor Melissa Riopka. “Not only is it a great story-telling tool, it’s also going to be super for our morning traffic hits. Plus, there’s plenty of room to practice my Irish river dancing during the breaks. Just kidding. I don’t river dance. But the space is awesome.”

The set has three robotic cameras that will be used to bring you the news. The News 19 engineering team has named them Gypsy, Tom Servo and Crow.

The set’s anchor chairs are the same as the ones used on the national news program WGNA’s News Nation.

“Now, I wouldn’t say the chair is my favorite part of the new studio, but it is one of them,” said News 19 anchor Steve Johnson. “We do two and a half hours in the morning, and a comfortable chair is a big deal. These chairs are very comfortable, but more than that – they look cool. Definitely a win-win.”

The last time News 19 debuted a new set was Feb. 2, 2011. The set that was removed in August was donated to Oakwood University.

A few more photos of the new set are below.



