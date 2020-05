Curbside orders and drive-thrus are becoming the new norm when dining out, but Taco Bell is helping you bring a fiesta back to your home.

Friday, the company is rolling out taco bar kits.

The taco bars will feed a group of six. It includes eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, and six ounces of tortilla chips.

Plus no taco bar would be complete without the seasoned beef and all the toppings.

The entire package is just 25 dollars.