Sylvania pastor comes home after long battle with COVID-19

SYLVANIA, Ala. — A treasured member of the Sylvania community faced with a 3% chance of survival came home Saturday morning after a long battle with COVID-19.

After 132 days, Baptist pastor Kent Wilborn is back home.

“To have my dad sit here and us celebrate meant the world to me,” said Wilborn’s daughter, Teryn Wilborn-Patterson. “At one point, they called us and told us that he wouldn’t make it through the middle of the night, that we needed to get there quick.”

“We were all here and we just got on our knees and started praying,” said Patterson.

The homecoming brought what might’ve been the longest and most heartfelt parade in the small town of Sylvania.

“He’s one of the most respected men we have in our community,” said Sylvania Town Councilman Claude Callaham. “His entire family, his wife’s family… they are very respected people. And we’re so proud of them.”

From intubation in Huntsville Hospital to receiving desperate care at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Wilborn’s family counted all 132 days of treatment.

Brother Kent, as he’s known in the area, still has a lengthy road of physical therapy ahead of him — but he told News 19 as soon as he’s given the clear, he’ll once again give his Sunday sermons.