Sylvania man arrested on child porn charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Sylvania man was arrested on 10 counts of possession of Child Porn, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Matthew Austin Scott was arrested after the sheriff’s office says they received a cyber tip that child porn was being downloaded at a home on Carissa Road in Sylvania.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, and the District Attorney’s Office searched the home and say more charges could be coming.

This is an ongoing investigation.

“Rest assured this county and the officers that work here take these crimes against children very seriously. I would also like to issue a warning that if you are engaging in this illegal behavior, you will be caught and you will be arrested. I would like to thank the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, the District Attorney’s Office, Sylvania Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department and the Alabama ICAC Task Force for their hard work and dedication to help make DeKalb County a safer place and protecting our greatest asset, our children.” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden