Sylvania Man arrested after showing drugs, gun and cash on Snapchat

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A Sylvania man was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Sunday after they received tips about a Snapchat video showing drugs, guns, and money.

On February 21, DeKalb County Narcotics agents, along with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sylvania Police Officers obtained a warrant after receiving the tip about the Snapchat video.

Following the search, agents say they arrested 22-year-old Cody Lance McIntosh.

McIntosh was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

According to the report, agents confiscated over a pound of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash, THC wax, and a pistol.

Agents say a juvenile was also in the home and DHR was called.

“We want to thank the public for their willingness to come forward and expose this illegal activity. Our DTF, Deputies and Sylvania PD done a phenomenal job quickly following leads and tips provided to make a quick arrest. Guns and drugs have no good outcome for anyone and will be fought hard every day in DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

McIntosh was taken to the DeKalb County Jail with a $18,000 bond.