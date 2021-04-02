Sweeten up your life with the Madison County Carb Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Is there anything ‘breader’ than a carb trail?

The IHeartHsvTeam introduced the Madison County Carb Trail. This new trail gives participants the ultimate guide to visit 10 locally-owned bakeries.

Madison County Carb Trail (IHeartHsv Team)

This treat yourself trail spans Huntsville and Madison County.

Participants in the 2021 Trail:

Organizers ask you to tag them in your Carb Trail photos using #DineHsv or #iHeartHsv.

For more information, visit huntsville.org/carbs.