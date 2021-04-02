Sweeten up your life with the Madison County Carb Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Is there anything ‘breader’ than a carb trail?
The IHeartHsvTeam introduced the Madison County Carb Trail. This new trail gives participants the ultimate guide to visit 10 locally-owned bakeries.
This treat yourself trail spans Huntsville and Madison County.
Participants in the 2021 Trail:
- Baby Bite Bake Shop
- Bigfoot’s Little Donuts
- Canadian Bakin
- Dolce Pan Bakery
- Hamley Bake Shoppe
- Mason Dixon Bakery
- Royalty Funnel Cakes
- The Dessert Fork
- The Donut Hole
- The Moon Bakeshop
- The Bakingtist (Bonus)
Organizers ask you to tag them in your Carb Trail photos using #DineHsv or #iHeartHsv.
For more information, visit huntsville.org/carbs.