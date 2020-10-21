Sweet City Micros sells little greens packed with a ton of nutrients



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One of the most important parts of a healthy lifestyle is nutrients. We are giving you a look at some small greens that have some big health benefits.

Danica Abejon is the owner of Sweet City Micros she says “A Microgreen is any edible plant that is 7 to 14 days old.”

That’s right we are talking about baby plants! Danica grows the plants inside of her home.

“We can hold up to 8 of these pads in each one of these trays. This for example is leek,” says Danica

These tiny greens and even pinks are packed with nutrition and backed by research.

The University of Maryland did a study on microgreens in 2012 and found that microgreens contain four to 40 times more nutrients than their mature counterparts.

“Obviously this has massive health benefits because you are not having to eat an entire table of food in order to get the same nutrients. So broccoli for example. Just and ounce of microgreens equals 20 ounces of mature broccoli.”

Taking care of these Microgreens takes a lot of effort. They need to be watered every single day.

But for Danica, The time invested is a small price to pay to be doing what she loves.

“I had a steady job. I worked on the arsenal, I was a program analyst I led studies on future warfare development and I hated it and I didn’t want to be at a desk job and I wanted to do something more with sustainability and plants and something that I felt like would affect the world positively,” says Danica.

You can now find Danica and her greens at local markets, online and she partners with several local restaurants.

Proving that sometimes big things truly do come in small packages.

To learn more about Danica and Sweet City Micros visit their website, SweetCityMicros.com