SWAC votes to postpone fall sports until spring

Presidents from the Southwestern Athletic Conference‘s universities voted to postpone the fall sports to spring.

The fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The release stated that the plan is to have a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an 8-week training period in January of 2021.

Each member will play 6 conference games with a chance to play one non-conference game. We’re hoping to hear from Alabama A&M head football coach Connell Maynor in the coming hours.

The SWAC shares in the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the postponement of fall sports competition. The league will continue to review appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the local community which continues to be the primary responsibility of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and its member institutions.