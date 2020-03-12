SWAC cancels conference basketball tournaments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference cancelled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Thursday, citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Conference officials said the decision was made after consulting government and public health officials.

“In the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans this decision was ultimately one that we had no other choice but to make,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a statement.

The semifinals were scheduled to begin at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Friday.

Alabama A&M University’s men lost their Tuesday tournament game to Prairie View. The women’s team defeated Alcorn State and had been scheduled to play Jackson State Friday.

People who bought tickets can get a refund. If tickets were bought online, refund requests can be emailed to Support@2ttickets.com. People who bought tickets in person or by email can call 205-251-7573 or email a.mackey@swac.org.