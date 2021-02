MADISON, Ala. – A suspicious package was under investigation at Madison Landing Apartments.

Madison Police investigators say that the package was found to be non threatening.

Madison Police and the Huntsville Police Department Bomb Squad were called to the scene on Flagstone Drive.

Surrounding buildings were evacuated during the investigation.

Authorities asked that people avoid the area, but the scene has since cleared.

