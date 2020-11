TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Police were called to the Republican headquarters in Tuscumbia Monday afternoon for a suspicious package.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed a suspicious package was found at the headquarters on Main Street. Chief Logan said it was a suitcase with a tube inside.

The Florence Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene to help, according to Mayor Kerry Underwood. The HDU confirmed the contents were not a threat.