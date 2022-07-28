A Georgia woman and man are facing murder and feticide charges after a pregnant woman is discovered stabbed in Lagrange. (File: Getty)



Lagrange, GA. (WRBL) — A Georgia woman and man are facing murder and feticide charges after a pregnant woman is discovered stabbed in Lagrange.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Lagrange Police were patrolling the area of Fort Drive, when a deceased female was discovered. The Criminal Investigation Section was notified and began their inquiries.

During the investigation, the female was identified as Breanna Burgess. Burgess was stabbed and succumbed to her injuries.

The ongoing criminal investigation into the murder of Burgess revealed two suspects, Curteze Avery, and Shallandra Freeman. Detectives were able to determine Avery, Freeman, and Burgess had been acquaintances for several years and the victim was targeted.

Police say the incident was not a random act of violence involving strangers. Avery and Freeman were located at their home on Alton Drive along with evidence of the crime. Both suspects were arrested and charged with Murder and Feticide as it was discovered Burgess was approximately 20 weeks pregnant.

The suspects are being held without bond. This investigation is active and anyone with information is urged to contact members of the LaGrange Police Department.